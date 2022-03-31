Eurozone unemployment hits historic low in February

A man holds a leaflet at a military veterans' job fair in Carson October 3, 2014. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BRUSSELS, March 31 — The unemployment rate in the eurozone dropped below seven per cent in February to its lowest level ever recorded, the EU’s official statistics agency said on Thursday.

Last month, 6.8 per cent of the workforce were without a job, down by 0.1 percentage point from January, Eurostat said in a statement.

The January figure was revised upwards fractionally from the 6.8 per cent originally reported.

Since December 2021, unemployment in the 19-member eurozone has been at the lowest levels since Eurostat began compiling the data in April 1998. — AFP