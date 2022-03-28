Bursa Malaysia launches ‘Bursa RISE’ to improve PLCs trading velocity, profile

The silhouettes of attendees are seen in front of a screen with the Bursa Malaysia logo at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has launched the Bursa Research Incentive Scheme (Bursa RISE) to improve the trading velocity and corporate profile of participating public-listed companies (PLCs) through research coverage and marketing activities.

Carried out by licensed research houses, the programme aims to create a better appreciation of the PLC’s fundamentals, leading to better value recognition for the companies.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the Bursa RISE initiative is in line with the evolving capital market landscape where investors seek greater stakeholder engagement and more transparent communication.

“With the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices, I believed Bursa RISE will help participating PLCs to raise the bar in corporate governance, transparency and disclosure through more frequent and meaningful stakeholder engagements,” he said.

The programme also includes the Investor Relations (IR) and Public Relations (PR) Incentive Programme, which provides IR and PR support to participating PLCs to enable better and more effective engagement with their stakeholders, shareholders, the investment community, the media and the public.

Bursa Malaysia said Bursa RISE complements and supports the PLC Transformation programme which aims to encourage PLCs to be more transparent in their performance, allowing investors to gain better insight to facilitate informed investment decision-making.

Furthermore, it said that a study of past programmes showed that trading velocity for participating PLCs had improved as a result of increased research and profiling.

“With greater engagement and marketing efforts, we expect investors to pay more attention to the participating PLCs.

“All these programmes we have put in place are expected to improve corporate accessibility for participating PLCs, while generating positive outcomes for PLCs and greater opportunities for investors and stakeholders,” added Muhamad Umar.

According to Bursa Malaysia, 60 participating PLCs were selected based on a set of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

The research reports produced under Bursa RISE will be available at https://www.bursamarketplace.com — Bernama