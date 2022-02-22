Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$115.8b as at Feb 15

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen inside Sasana Kajang in Kuala Lumpur June 24,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$115.8 billion as at February 15, 2022, compared with US$116.1 billion as at the end of last month.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 6.1 months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt,” the central bank said in a statement.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$102.4 billion), IMF reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$6.0 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.7 billion).

The central bank said the assets comprised gold, foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs (RM482.23 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.21 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM808.42 million), loans and advances (RM23.33 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM71.34 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital amounting to RM100 million, reserves (RM175.21 billion), currency in circulation (RM153.93 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM144.85 billion), federal government deposits (RM19.34 billion), other deposits (RM5.56 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM7.28 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.15 billion) and other liabilities (RM5.66 billion). — Bernama