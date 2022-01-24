Raya Airways refutes speculations on acquisition

Raya Airways Sdn Bhd has refuted claims of talks with AirAsia Group Bhd or any other parties regarding the acquisition of the company or any part of its businesses. — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post Online

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Raya Airways Sdn Bhd has refuted claims of talks with AirAsia Group Bhd or any other parties regarding the acquisition of the company or any part of its businesses.

In a statement today, the air cargo carrier said an article published by a local news portal on January 22 had cited sources saying that AirAsia is in early discussions for the acquisition of Raya Airways to beef up its logistics business.

“We would like to categorically state that the article is factually incorrect and misleading.

“We wish to assure all our stakeholders that Raya Airways’ operational and financial position is growing in strength,” it said in a statement today.

Going forward, the company said it is committed to continuing and further strengthening its operations and opportunities to take it to its next stage of growth. — Bernama