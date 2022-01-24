ECB’s Villeroy: ECB to do what is necessary to bring inflation around 2pc

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed during sunset, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Frankfurt April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Jan 24 — The European Central Bank will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation down to around 2 per cent, ECB member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said today.

“If needed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of France will do what is necessary to bring inflation to around 2 per cent,” Villeroy told Europe 1 radio. “Monetary policy must neither be a brake to growth nor an accelerator to inflation. So we must assess the good pace for normalising monetary policy,” he added. — Reuters