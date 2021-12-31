Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 6.42 points to 1,537.19 from yesterday's closing of 1,543.61. The index opened 0.62 of-a-point weaker at 1,542.99. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory on continued selling in most heavyweights led by Press Metal, Maybank and IHH.

Press Metal was down 12 sen to RM5.66, Maybank lost four sen to RM8.26 and IHH was five sen easier at RM6.73.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 6.42 points to 1,537.19 from yesterday's closing of 1,543.61. The index opened 0.62 of-a-point weaker at 1,542.99.

Market breadth was also negative with losers thumping gainers 389 to 263, while 368 counters were unchanged, 1,270 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 985.02 million units valued at RM422.08 million.

Among other heavyweights, Public Bank and Tenaga were both flat at RM4.15 and RM9.32 respectively, Petronas Chemicals was down three sen at RM8.76 and CIMB reduced one sen at RM5.40.

Of the actives, SMTrack perked up 1.5 sen to 19 sen, Airasia warrant added 19.5 sen to 20 sen, while XOX and AT were both flat at three sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE fell 29.58 points to 6,364.08, the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 59.41 points to 12,020.70, and the FBM 70 shed 35.94 points to 14,201.00.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index was 41.1 points weaker at 11,148.95 and the FBMT 100 Index erased 41.16 points to 10,849.13.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 1.37 points to 200.23, the Financial Services Index dropped 18.13 points to 15,494.40, and the Plantation Index slid 42.76 points to 6,545.72. ― Bernama