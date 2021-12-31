Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.25 points to 1,537.36 from 1,543.61 yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on continued selling in most heavyweights led by Press Metal, Maybank and Hartalega.

Press Metal lost 11 sen to RM5.67, Maybank was down six sen to RM8.24 and Hartalega erased 13 sen to RM5.57.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.25 points to 1,537.36 from 1,543.61 yesterday. The index opened 0.62 of-a-point weaker at 1,542.99 this morning.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 451 to 329, while 400 counters were unchanged, 1,110 untraded, and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.54 billion units valued at RM765.25 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank and CIMB were down one sen at RM4.14 and RM5.40, respectively, Petronas Chemicals declined three sen to RM8.76, and IHH lost two sen to RM6.76.

Of the actives, XOX and AT Systematization were both flat at three sen respectively, SMTrack added 1.5 sen at 19 sen, Airasia warrant rose 20.5 sen to 21 sen, and Lambo gained one sen to 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 44.02 points to 11,146.03, the FBMT 100 Index retreated 44.85 points to 10,845.44, the FBM 70 dipped 61.99 points to 14,174.95, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 59.44 points weaker at 12,020.67.

However, the FBM ACE gained 26.72 points to 6,420.38.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shrank 13.88 points to 15,498.65, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.99 of-a-point to 200.61, and the Plantation Index slid 34.37 points to 6,554.11. ― Bernama