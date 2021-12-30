Nor Azman appointed Takaful Malaysia’s group CEO effective 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd (STMKB) has appointed Nor Azman Zainal as the new group chief executive officer (GCEO) effective Jan 1, 2022, succeeding Datuk Seri Mohamed Hassan Kamil, who will be retiring from the position by year-end after spearheading the group since 2007.

Its chairman Datuk Mohammed Hussein said that Nor Azman is no stranger to the insurance and takaful industry, having held various strategic and senior management roles with a distinguished track record spanning over 24 years in the life insurance and family takaful industry throughout his career with multinational financial institutions.

“He will play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the group’s business as we aim to scale our family takaful business to new heights and further strengthen our foothold in the industry,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Nor Azman’s expertise in insurance and takaful will help Takaful Malaysia enter its next chapter of innovation and create a shared vision to achieve greater success.

“We are confident that Nor Azman, together with the management team, will capture the next waves of growth and propel Takaful Malaysia to maintain our market-leading position in the family takaful business as we are well positioned to continue building our strong momentum in the marketplace.

“Going forward, we are optimistic about our future and envision a seamless transition of our business to be a capable leader, while ensuring that Malaysians continue to enjoy financial security and benefit from the comprehensive and innovative takaful solutions we offer,” he said. — Bernama