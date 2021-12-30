Bursa opens lower on profit-taking, mixed market sentiment

On the broader market, gainers led losers 136 to 106, while 182 counters were unchanged, 1,887 untraded and 53 others suspended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower in early trade today, as a result of mild profit-taking and mixed performance on the global front, a dealer said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 1.45 points to 1,543.59 after the key index closed at 1,545.04 yesterday.

The index opened 0.31 of-a-point weaker at 1,544.73.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 136 to 106, while 182 counters were unchanged, 1,887 untraded and 53 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 81.02 million units valued at RM41.57 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd, in a research note, said as Omicron fears resurfaced, market sentiment on global equities was dampened.

“The local market is expected to track the mixed situation on the global front, after it bucked the regional losses yesterday,” it said.

The firm said with concerns over the Covid-19 Omicron variant gaining intensity, traders may focus on healthcare or glove-related stocks for the near-term trades.

Meanwhile, traders were advised to look out for technology and telco-related stocks on the back of fifth generation-related trading ideas.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and PBBank lost two sen each to RM8.13 and RM4.17, respectively, PChem and CIMB were flat at RM8.89 and RM5.43, respectively while IHH accumulated five sen to RM6.80.

Of the actives, KNM and Vinvest advanced half-a-sen each at 15 sen and 43.5 sen, respectively, Theta perked up four sen at 90.5 sen, while Compugt was flat at 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 2.47 points to 12,056.71 and the FBM ACE gained 6.83 points to 6,369.80.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index was 2.72 points lower at 11,192.49, the FBMT 100 Index went down 9.22 points to 10,886.72, and the FBM 70 declined 7.59 points to 14,217.49.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.05 of-a-point to 202.13, the Plantation Index rose 1.21 points to 6,545.99, while the Financial Services Index erased 24.31 points to 15,596.74. — Bernama