MYEG Medical appointed exclusive distributor of BreFence Go Covid-19 test

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — MY E.G. Services Bhd (MYEG)’s wholly-owned sub-subsidiary, MYEG Medical Services Sdn Bhd, has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Breathonix Pte Ltd’s BreFence Go Covid-19 Breath Test System (BreFence Go) in Malaysia.

MYEG Medical has entered into a comprehensive exclusive distribution agreement with Breathonix today.

MYEG Medical will be the distributor for all market segments in Malaysia for the marketing, sale and distribution of the contractual products of BreFence Go, said MYEG.

“The agreement is for three years commencing December 22, 2021 (initial term) and automatic yearly renewal for one-year term after the initial term and subsequent terms,” MYEG said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The agreement shall now supersede the memorandum of understanding (MoU) entered on May 24, 2021, and as such, the MoU would therefore no longer subsist.

On May 24, MYEG entered into the MoU with Breathonix for the pioneering introduction of a rapid breath test system for the screening of the Covid-19 virus in Malaysia. — Bernama