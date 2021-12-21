Malakoff appoints Tajuddin Ali as its new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Malakoff Corp Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Ahmad Tajuddin Ali as its new chairman, effective Jan 1, 2022.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said he replaces current chairman Datuk Hasni Harun who will end his service on Dec 31, 2021, due to other personal commitments.

Tajuddin still holds corporate positions in other companies such as chairman of Optimax Holdings Bhd, Linde Malaysia Holdings Bhd, and SIRIM Bhd.

He had been chairman of Tenaga Nasional Bhd from 1996 to 2000, Gas Malaysia Bhd from 2001 to 2004, and UEM Group Bhd from 2007 to 2017.

The nuclear engineering doctorate from Queen Mary University of London was deputy director-general of the Nuclear Energy Unit at the Prime Minister’s Department from 1988 to 1989, and director-general of Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia from 1989 to 1996. — Bernama