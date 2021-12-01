Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.74 per cent or 11.24 points to 1,502.74 from 1,513.98 yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 ― Bursa Malaysia's remained lower at midday today on continued selling activities in almost all indices, tracking the overnight losses on Wall Street.

The market bellwether opened 6.50 points weaker at 1,507.48, and moved between 1,500.63 and 1,507.48 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 598 to 267, while 364 counters were unchanged, 1,048 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.07 billion units worth RM1.39 billion.

Meanwhile, some Asian stocks are reportedly climbing alongside United States’ (US) equity futures as traders weigh the US Federal Reserve’s signal that it would step up efforts to fight inflation risks and optimism on China’s economic outlook.

On Bursa Malaysia, PPB Group led the losers list, shedding 76 sen to RM17.06, followed by Maxis which fell 18 sen to RM4.50 and Sime Darby which reduced seven sen to RM2.12.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM7.95, Public Bank and IHH dropped two sen each to RM3.92 and RM6.56, respectively, CIMB slid 13 sen to RM5.05 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.50.

Of the actives, Kanger and BCM were flat at 3.5 sen and five sen, respectively, and ATA IMS slipped two sen to 43 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 81.12 points to 11,002.66, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 64.49 points to 10,700.08, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 104.33 points lower at 12,024.29.

The FBM 70 lost 51.77 points to 14,389.85 and the FBM ACE declined 3.36 points to 6,526.58.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.60 of-a-point to 194.44, the Financial Services Index fell 90.72 points to 14,943.80, and the Plantation Index trimmed 8.68 points to 6,423.96. ― Bernama