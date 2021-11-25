Felda chairman: Settlers to earn more with Sustainable Farm Initiative 2523

Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEGAMAT, Nov 25 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has launched the Sustainable Farm Initiative 2523 to pave the way for the agency’s recovery and increase settlers’ income by RM5,000 per month by 2023.

Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said based on the initiative, his party has targeted settlers’ farm productivity for fresh fruit bunches (FFB) of 25 tonnes per hectare per year as well as a palm oil extraction rate (OER) of 23 per cent by 2025.

“Felda farms are able to achieve this target. At one time, when 25 tonnes were projected, people said the amount was too high. Similarly, they would also be naysayers on the OER of 23 per cent, but I have been informed that the OER at the FGV Moakil Palm Oil Mill has increased to 24 per cent.

“Through this initiative, the collaboration between factories and settlers will further increase productivity and the quality of farm products,” he told reporters after launching the initiative in conjunction with the Felda Plantation Productivity and Quality Day 2021 celebration at Felda Maokil here today.

He said the initiative would also strengthen farm management with the application of smart technology in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) besides reducing the dependence on foreign labour by half and reducing operating costs by 20 per cent.

Idris said Felda has implemented several methods such as the Smart Plantation Management Solution (SPMS) system, the introduction of a new breed of oil palm seed, Yangambi 3 Way, that is more productive, the use of smart fertilisers, and other good agricultural practices.

He said Felda had also introduced strategies to support efforts to increase yields through compliance with the Sustainable Farm Management Manual and the use of premium quality agricultural materials, as well as cooperation with various agencies in farm operations.

According to him, the harvesting strategy will focus on reducing yield leakage on farms, ensuring settlers’ farm products are sent to Felda factories, and maintaining compliance with the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme to support the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) accreditation standard, which is an international accreditation, so that palm oil can be exported without restrictions.

Idris said the initiative will be strengthened with the establishment of the Plantation Operations Inspectorate to supervise the management of settlers’ farms, apart from the establishment of a Sustainable Farm Management Committee to ensure smooth replanting programmes and successful farm management in accordance with sustainable farming procedures.

He said Felda will also make the FGV Moakil Palm Oil Mill a model for more sustainable management of FFB for settlers.

Earlier, Idris presented about 60 awards to the Felda planning managers to honour the outstanding achievements of the agency’s plans in the management of oil palm and rubber plantations. — Bernama