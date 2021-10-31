Saudi Aramco Q3 profits soar 158pc on higher oil prices

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, Oct 31 — Saudi Aramc’s earnings rose 158 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter on higher oil prices and volumes sold as the global economy recovered, it said on Sunday.

Aramco’s net income was US$30.4 billion (RM126 billion) in the third quarter, up from US$11.8 billion in Q3 last year, with free cash flow more than doubling to US$28.7 billion. Shareholders will receive US$18.8 billion in dividends.

“The increase in net income was primarily the result of higher crude oil prices and volumes sold,” the Saudi oil giant said in its earnings statement.

It also cited “stronger refining and chemicals margins in Q3, which were underpinned by rebounding global energy demand and increased economic activity in key markets”.

The latest rise comes after profits nearly quadrupled in Q2 as the world economy bounced back from the Covid crisis, lifting demand and pushing oil prices back above US$80 a barrel.

“Some headwinds still exist for the global economy, partly due to supply chain bottlenecks, but we are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future,” Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said. — AFP