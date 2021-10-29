Bursa Malaysia Q3 net profit falls to RM79.94m

Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit fell for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021. — Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 fell to RM79.94 million from RM121.94 million registered in the same quarter a year ago.

The stock exchange operator’s revenue declined to RM173.98 million from RM237.74 million.

Chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said while key economic indicators are pointing towards an improving outlook for the Malaysian economy, the ongoing developments of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to influence the volatility and performance of the equity market.

“However, the exchange will continue to enhance its platform and initiatives to support the investing community in growing their wealth and managing risks against volatilities,” he said in a statement.

He further said that Bursa Malaysia has also introduced the latest addition to the Bursa Anywhere mobile application features called the electronic General Offer (eGO), which will provide convenience to retail investors, offering significant cost and time savings.

“Despite the challenges, we are well-positioned to continue developing the marketplace and expand our ecosystem through various product offerings such as the recent introduction of the East Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Futures (FEPO) contracts,” he added.

In addition, the expected rollout of the after-hours (T+1) trading session for the Derivatives Market Night Trading by the fourth quarter of 2021 will offer greater accessibility and enhance the attractiveness of the Malaysian derivatives market for global players. — Bernama