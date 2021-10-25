European stocks mostly rise at open

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.4 per cent to 7,233.61 points, as HSBC bank posted bumper earnings and plans to buy back shares. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 25 — European stock markets mostly rose at the open today with traders assessing earning results and looking ahead to an ECB rate decision and UK budget later in the week.

All eyes later in the week will be on Britain’s tax and spend plans as the country’s government unveils its latest budget on Wednesday.

Also at the start of European stocks trading today, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.1 per cent to 15,548.68 points.

The Paris CAC 40 opened flat at 6,732.87.

European Central Bank policymakers meet on Thursday, with markets hoping for hints on when the ECB may start raising interest rates or taper its massive pandemic-fuelled stimulus programme. — AFP