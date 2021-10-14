Perak, Lazada collaboration aims to empower e-commerce, raise sales revenue of MSMEs

IPOH, Oct 14 — The Perak state government’s collaboration with Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce platform Lazada is set to intensify the use of e-commerce and increase the sales revenue of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

Lazada said that the collaboration was carried out through the Lazada STeP Carnival, to be held from Oct 15 to Dec 31, to promote business and products from Perak through the special Shop Malaysia Online website on its application.

“Lazada will provide various exclusive offers, platform vouchers and free delivery vouchers with the aim of increasing visits and sales in their online stores.

“New traders in Perak are also eligible to participate in the Start it Up, Laz it Up initiative organised by Lazada and also stand a chance to win prizes worth US$10,000 if they launch a store (sales) in the Lazada market in active sales mode before Oct 30,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, state Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Datuk Zainol Paharudin said in the statement that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the economy and impacted many businesses.

“Through this effective collaboration between the public and private sectors, such as our (state government) cooperation with Lazada for the STeP Carnival, we hope to further intensify Perak’s digital transformation so that we will be ready to fulfil the government’s aspiration to make Malaysia the Asean Digital Centre. — Bernama