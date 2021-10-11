MIDF: foreign investors turn net buyers last week

Cumulatively, for the week, retailers net sold -RM68.01 million worth of equities in Bursa Malaysia while local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net selling to the tune of -RM225.33 million, said MIDF Research.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Foreign investors turned net buyers last week, with a net inflow of RM293.36 million, the first week of foreign net buying after one week of outflow previously, MIDF Research said.

In its weekly fundflow report, it said foreign investors were net buyers for majority of last week except on Monday and Tuesday with the largest foreign inflow was recorded on Wednesday and the largest outflow was on Monday to the tune of RM135.62 million and -RM83.94 million, respectively.

As for the retailers, they were net sellers for majority of the day except on Tuesday and Friday, with the largest net selling by the retailers was recorded on Wednesday and largest net buying was on Tuesday to the tune of -RM38.71 million and RM23.88 million, respectively.

Cumulatively, for the week, retailers net sold -RM68.01 million worth of equities in Bursa Malaysia while local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net selling to the tune of -RM225.33 million, said MIDF Research.

Since the beginning of 2021, retailers have cumulatively been the only net buyers of our equity market to the tune of RM10.40 billion, while local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of -RM6.71 billion and -RM3.69 billion, respectively.

In terms of participation, retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of -15.32 per cent, -15.07 per cent and -32.12 per cent, respectively, in average daily trade value. — Bernama