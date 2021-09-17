Eastspring Investments Berhad unveils Islamic China A-shares fund

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Eastspring Investments Berhad (Eastspring) recently announced the launch of its Eastspring Investments Islamic China A-Shares Fund (Fund) in Malaysia.

Investing in Shariah-compliant equities, the Fund aims to provide investors with capital appreciation in the long-term via a diversified portfolio in China A-Shares that offer upside potential, according to a statement.

It will focus on companies that have a consistent track record of earnings growth or upward earnings revisions, and high dividend yielding Shariah-compliant equities in the China A-Shares market.

Chief Executive Officer at Eastspring, Raymond Tang said: “Interest in China equities has been strong in the last three years, evidenced by the growth in asset under management for our Eastspring Investments Dinasti Equity Fund, which grew 79 per cent from 1 Jan 2020 to 30 June 2021 despite the impact of the global pandemic.”

“Today, we are delighted to bring this compelling investment solution that offers access to China-A Shares market as well.”

Units of the Eastspring Investments Islamic China A-Shares Fund are available at RM0.5000 per unit during the Initial Offer Period (IOP) from Sept 13 to Oct 3. The price of units after IOP will be subject to market valuations.

The minimum initial investment is RM1,000 by lump sum or RM100 by regular investment. The Fund is distributed through Eastspring’s unit trust consultants and selected authourised distributors.

Established in 2000 and based in Kuala Lumpur, Eastspring Investments Berhad is one of the leading asset management companies in Malaysia in both institutional and retail, with RM51.5 billion in assets under management in the country as at June 30. — Bernama