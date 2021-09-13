Ringgit opens below 4.14 level against US dollar

At the opening, the ringgit traded mostly firmer against a basket of major currencies. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The ringgit kicked off the week on a weaker note against the US dollar today as profit-taking emerged following last week's strong gains.

At 9am, the ringgit slipped to 4.1405/1450 versus the greenback from 4.1340/1370 at last Friday’s close.

According to Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd, the local unit ended last week in the green by appreciating to below the 4.14 level against the US dollar for the first time since June 18, 2021. This followed a rise in the yuan amid US-China optimism after the United States (US) President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for the first time since February 2021 on Sept 10.

Moving forward, the investment bank said despite facing selling pressure due to profit-taking, the ringgit was expected to remain firm on a relatively weak US dollar narrative and bullish market sentiment due to positive progress in US-China relations.

“The ringgit’s performance will also track the domestic Covid-19 developments,” it said in a note today.

However, Kenanga said the exponential moving average (EMA) indicator signalled a reversal in the US dollar-ringgit trend, with the ringgit expected to depreciate against the greenback by 0.27 per cent to 4.147 this week.

“Technical-wise, the US dollar-ringgit pair may move towards the first resistance of 4.149 level and potentially test the second resistance of 4.162, which indicates an upside pattern for the greenback.

“Nonetheless, a rally towards the support level of 4.129 will reaffirm the ringgit’s strength,” it said.

At the opening, the ringgit was traded mostly firmer against a basket of major currencies, except the yen against which the local unit eased to 3.7651/7692 from 3.0867/0892 last Friday.

Vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar, the ringgit advanced to 3.0844/0882 from 3.0867/0892 at last Friday’s close, while against the pound, it strengthened to 5.7280/7342 from 5.7347/7388 previously.

The local currency also appreciated against the euro to 4.8879/8932 from 4.8934/8970 previously. — Bernama