YTL Power International records RM143.07m net loss in FY2021

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, YTL Power International said its net loss for the fourth quarter FY2021 widened to RM486.7 million from RM140.78 million in the same period last year despite revenue climbing to RM3.03 billion during the quarter from RM2.29 billion previously. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — YTL Power International Bhd recorded a net loss of RM143.07 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 (FY2021) against a net profit of RM67.64 million posted in the previous year.

Revenue increased marginally to RM10.78 billion from RM 10.64 billion previously.

It said the increase in revenue as compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to the better performance in the multi-utility business (merchant) and water and sewerage segments.

“The loss after taxation in the current quarter was due to the recognition of deferred tax expenses arising from the increase in United Kingdom (UK) corporation tax rate from 19 per cent to 25 per cent due to take effect from April 1, 2023,” it said.

On prospect, YTL Power International said its businesses have largely not been affected and continued to operate throughout the current control period due to the nature of the utility business as essential services.

“The group expects the performance of its business segments to remain resilient due to the essential nature of its operations and will continue to closely monitor the related risks and impact on all business segments,” it added.

It has also declared a second interim dividend of 2.5 sen per ordinary share for FY2021 which would be paid out on October 12, 2021.

At close today, YTL Power share price fell 0.5 sen to 71.5 sen per share with 1.25 million shares changed hands. — Bernama