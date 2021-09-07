Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed decliners by 530 to 456, while 430 counters were unchanged, 811 untraded, and 25 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon as selling pressure on heavyweight stocks pushed the barometre index down marginally, led by financial counters.

Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd weighed on the index by a combined 2.15 points, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.40 of-a-point to 1,581.19 from Monday’s close of 1,581.59. It opened 0.16 of-a-point better at 1,581.75.

Nevertheless, market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed decliners by 530 to 456, while 430 counters were unchanged, 811 untraded, and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.30 billion units worth RM1.76 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell five sen to RM8.28, Petronas Chemicals shed four sen to RM8.06, Tenaga lost six sen to RM10.28, and IHH Healthcare eased two sen to RM6.33.

Public Bank added one sen to RM4.10.

Of the actives, KNM increased two sen to 31 sen, TFP Solutions edged up half-a-sen to 23.5 sen, and Avillion bagged one sen to 14 sen.

Hubline eased half-a-sen to 3.5 sen while Pegasus was flat at 1.5 sen.

FBM Emas Index improved 5.63 points to 11,586.48, the FBMT 100 Index was 0.26 of a point better at 11,272.74, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 18.81 points to 12,693.76.

The FBM 70 lifted 12.33 points to 15,216.08 while the FBM ACE advanced 45.88 points to 7,321.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 41.25 points to 15,434.97, the Plantation Index slid 3.43 points to 6,622.28 while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.45 points to 201.56. — Bernama