MGB’s unit secures RM112.5m contract for residential project in Dengkil

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — MGB Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, MGB Construction and Engineering Sdn Bhd has secured a contract for the construction of a residential project in Dengkil, Selangor worth RM112.5 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the contract was awarded by ZONE Designworks Sdn Bhd on behalf of Seloka Sinaran Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of LBS Bina Group Bhd, which in turn is a major shareholder in MGB.

The proposed development consists of three parcels — Parcel 1 comprises 266 units of single-storey Rumah Bandar Strata, and a community centre, a guard house, a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) main switch station and a TNB electrical substation.

“Parcel 2 will comprise 123 units of single-storey terrace Strata, 41 units of double-storey terrace Strata, and one unit of TNB electrical substation, while Parcel 3 will be the development of 216 units of single-storey terrace Strata,” it said.

MGB said this contract has brought the group’s current outstanding order book to approximately RM1.87 billion. — Bernama