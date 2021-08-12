Minister: Palm oil export to Turkey expected to hit one million tonnes next year

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Klang, June 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

MUAR, Aug 12 — Malaysia’s palm oil export to Turkey is expected to reach one million tonnes next year compared with 500,000 tonnes previously, said Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

He said this is following his visit and the implementation of several memoranda of understanding (MoU) with that country recently.

The minister said Turkey is an important export destination for the commodity and the country is viewed as a suitable gateway to other countries in the Middle East, Balkan and East Europe.

“Although the target actually needs some time but we are confident that it can be achieved,” he told reporters after visiting SKT Banquet Hall 68 industrial vaccination centre (PPVIN) with his deputy Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng here today.

On the three PPVIN centres which were opened under the Vaccination Programme for the Agricommodity Sector (Vacoms), he said a total of 21,703 workers had received their first Covid-19 vaccine doses as of yesterday.

He said the programme, which began on July 1, aimed to accelerate vaccinations to economic frontliners, especially those involved in the agricommodity sector.

“The PPVIN in Muar, the third (under Vacoms), and is also implemented via the Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pikas), began on August 2, and targets to vaccinate 30,000 workers,” he said.

The other two PPVIN centres under Vacoms are at Ladang Tennamaram, Bestari Jaya, and Olak Lempit, Banting, both in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairuddin said his ministry is also currently applying to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) to open PPVIN centres to vaccinate 30,000 workers in the rubber sector in the country. — Bernama