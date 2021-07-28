Tony Fernandes to present recommendations for Malaysia’s tourism industry recovery

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 30, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Low-cost airline AirAsia Group Bhd is set to present its recommendations paper on restarting the tourism industry to the National Recovery Council (MPN) committee later today, according to group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

“After this meeting and presenting our paper to the MPN technical committee, I will then present it to the full MPN.

“I think the government really wants to open up the economy and it’s great I hope I can play a very small part in Malaysia’s recovery,” he told the virtual media roundtable on the launch of his podcast, titled ‘Talks With Tony’ here today.

He said a meeting with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz was held yesterday pertinent to the implementation of the National Recovery Plan.

The tourism, arts and culture sector is one of the most affected sectors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government through eight economic stimulus packages and Budget 2021 has allocated several special initiatives for this sector, including one-off assistance of RM500 for 17,000 registered tour guides, with allocations of RM1.5 billion for special microfinance for the tourism sector and RM200 million for the Tourism Recovery Plan.

On the podcast, Fernandes said it would be launched this Sunday, where he would share his thoughts and views on various issues through conversations with prominent friends and partners, many of whom have made a name for themselves in their respective fields.

The eight-part series, which will be made free of charge, is expected to reveal an honest and intimate view of Fernandes and his way of thinking, as well as his relationship with guests, including Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am; Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White; and producer and composer David Foster. — Bernama