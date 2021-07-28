Bursa Malaysia’s net profit rises to RM88.97m in Q2

Revenue increased to RM196.10 million from RM179.78 million previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit rose to RM88.97 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q2 2021) from RM86.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue increased to RM196.10 million from RM179.78 million previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

For the first half ended June 30, 2021 (1H2021), the company’s net profit increased by 39.4 per cent to RM210.36 million from RM150.96 million in the previous corresponding half, due to higher operating revenue, growing by 31.0 per cent to RM420.2 million from RM320.7 million.

“Meanwhile, total operating expenses in 1H2021 increased by 14.9 per cent to RM146.1 million from RM127.1 million in 1H2020, mainly due to higher staff costs and corporate social responsibility expenditure,” it said.

Commenting on the results, Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said the exchange’s achieved its highest ever first half-yearly financial performance since its listing in 2005.

“Our annualised return on equity and earnings per share of 48 per cent and 26 sen, respectively, have enabled the board to declare an interim dividend of 24 sen per share for the financial year ending Dec 31 2021, which is payable on August 27, 2021.

“The volatility in the securities market and sustained low-interest-rate environment is expected to continue attracting investments and trading,” he said.

He said Bursa Malaysia has recently strengthened its Islamic market capabilities and sustainability solution by introducing the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Shariah index.

“This new Environmental, Social and Governance Shariah-compliant themed index will assist fund managers in developing new investment products with a portfolio of Shariah-compliant equities guided by sustainable investing principles,” he added.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said trading activity by retail investors has remained strong, contributing significantly to the performance of the securities market, despite the uncertain global environment resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To improve the quality of activity in our market, we continue to place importance on financial education to sustain market interest,” he said.

Muhamad Umar said the exchange recently launched eRights subscription service to provide convenience to retail investors, offering significant cost and time savings, as a continuation to the enhancement of the services provided under the Bursa Anywhere mobile application.

“In the coming months, Bursa Malaysia will introduce the after-hours (T+1) trading session for the derivatives market (Night Trading), which will offer greater accessibility and enhance the attractiveness of the Malaysian derivatives market to global players,” he added. ― Bernama