MDEC kicks off campaigns, aiming RM1b gross merchandise value

Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Chief Executive Officer Surina Shukri speaking during a press conference in Cyberjaya, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has announced the commencement of the Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online (SMO) campaigns, which will be executed via public-private co-funding model, with the aim to generate 10 million transactions and gross merchandise value exceeding RM1 billion.

MDEC said both campaigns are scheduled to run from July 1 until December 31, 2021 and are expected to benefit some 300,000 local businesses with 50,000 being newly onboarded.

“30,000 women entrepreneurs are also expected to benefit from this initiative to push the inclusivity needle further,” it said in a statement today.

It said as part of the Budget 2021 initiatives, the campaigns would see the government injecting an incentive package worth RM200 million aimed at providing support to the Malaysian businesses from various sectors to onboard onto eCommerce and ePayment platforms.

“The Belanjawan 2021 Go-eCommerce Onboarding and SMO campaigns aim to reduce operation costs and ensure businesses leverage on new opportunities, strengthen the agility of local businesses as well as their resiliency,” it said.

Chief executive officer Surina Shukri said facilitating local businesses to go digital and online would ensure that they are able to futureproof against potential aftershocks.

“By supporting Malaysian businesses, we will also ensure jobs and livelihoods are sustained.

“We are committed not to leave anyone behind and the welfare of the local businesses and people is our priority,” she said.

Chief digital business officer Aiza Azreen Ahmad said MDEC aim to further catalyse the growth of eCommerce in Malaysia, with the goal for the country to be the largest market in ASEAN by 2025, in line with Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) and Malaysia 5.0.

She added that this year’s allocation represented an increase from the previous year which saw RM140 million being injected, resulting in over RM1.87 billion worth in sales for both the PENJANA Go eCommerce and SMO. — Bernama