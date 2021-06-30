Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.64 points easier at 1,542.67 from yesterday’s close of 1,548.31. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session lower as investors were on a risk-off mode due to the prevalent negative vibe from the Covid-19 development in the country.

The downtrend can be seen across sectors, except for the technology, telecommunications and media, consumer products and services sectors which recorded marginal gains.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.64 points easier at 1,542.67 from yesterday’s close of 1,548.31.

The market bellwether opened 1.01 points lower at 1,547.30 and fluctuated between 1,540.97 and 1,551.95 throughout the session.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 523 to 316, while 390 counters were unchanged, 987 untraded and 61 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.39 billion units worth RM1.14 billion.

An analyst said the market was dragged down by losses in Top Glove and Hartalega, as investors booked profits following yesterday's gains.

Overall, trading continued to be muted following the lack of market-moving news domestically.

“Investors are also keeping their eye out for the outcome of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) meeting tomorrow,” she said.

Conversely, regional markets were mostly higher, with investors taking their cue from the positive overnight Wall Street performance as the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit fresh closing highs.

Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.33 per cent to 3,130.69, Japan's Nikkei was 0.01 per cent better at 28,814.44 and China's SSE Composite Index increased 0.24 per cent to 3,581.72.

Back home, heavyweights Top Glove and Hartalega dropped nine sen and six sen to RM4.21 and RM7.43, respectively, while both Digi and IOI declined eight sen to RM4.20 and RM3.73, respectively.

Meanwhile, PetChem gained five sen to RM8.11 and CIMB was two sen higher at RM4.63.

Of the actives, Sedania surged 23.5 sen to 73.5 sen, Serba Dinamik was flat at 32 sen, while both OCR and Saudee gained 1.5 sen to 22 sen and 20 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 30.63 points to 11,219.03, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 31.62 points to 10,937.62, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 36.10 points to 12,271.83.

The FBM ACE eased 15.07 points to 7,062.37 and the FBM 70 was 9.33 points lower at 14,528.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 33.02 points to 15,118.44, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.21 of-a-point lower at 187.12, and the Plantation Index shed 24.95 points to 6,444.90. ― Bernama