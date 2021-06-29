Serba Dinamik activates its first teleport and network operating centre with strategic partner

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Serba Dinamik Group Bhd (SDGB) has activated its first teleport and Network Operating Centre (NOC) with its strategic partner, Network Innovations, a global integrated technology provider.

In a statement, SDGB said its primary role in this New Space Economy Nexus (NSEN) is to invest in the assets and infrastructure to solve earth bound issues from space.

“To develop this satellite technology, SDGB is partnering with global industry leaders to harness their technical know-how and capabilities for business expansion and industry-academia collaboration,” it said.

SDGB noted that the Space Technology Division is initiating corporate social responsibility projects to support the Ministry of Education by offering connectivity solutions to unserved and underserved areas in four selected locations.

“All these sites are expected to be up and running by the second week of July 2021,” it added.

SDGB said it will also start investing in assets and infrastructures relating to satellite connectivity.

“As part of its long term plan, SDGB is now at the design phase for its own telecommunication satellite with its partners from all over the world.

“This design phase involves NSEN university partners. The main deployment of satellite services will be initiated soon in Sarawak,” it said.

In the meantime, SDGB have started partnering with global space industry leaders to harness their technical know-how and capability building through business expansion and industry-academia collaborations.

“SDGB intends to explore the global market in network managed services and satellite solutions,” it noted. — Bernama