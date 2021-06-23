Cisco managing director: Hybrid working style expected to stay on in Malaysia

A bird's-eye view of Kuala Lumpur July 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The hybrid working model, combining office and remote work, is already a new norm in Malaysia and is expected to stay on post-Covid-19.

Cisco Malaysia managing director Albert Chai said almost 90 per cent of Malaysian employees want to have the option to work either from home or office.

“I think organisations and companies have adapted to just not retain employees but also to attract millennial and future talent that we have in the marketplace. The future work will be truly global and fully hybrid,” he said at a virtual media briefing on Powering the Future of Hybrid Work in Malaysia.

He noted that interest could also be shown through Cisco’s Webex Suite adoption in Malaysia, where a triple-digit growth was recorded in 2020.

“I like to share a few case studies, which are very interesting. As we speak, we are enabling one of the very large government entities to help unemployed people in the country find jobs during this difficult time.

“Webex is empowering a massive recruitment for the agency. We also partnered with the government in education and we’re keeping half of the universities running throughout the Covid-19 period,” he said.

At least 10 out of 20 universities, banking institutions and utility companies in Malaysia are using Webex Suite.

Managing director of collaboration for the Asia Pacific, Japan and China at Cisco, S. Hariharan said educational entities have also responded well to the need for hybrid learning, hence the information technology and networking company is keen to expand its specialised experience by acquiring Involvio.

He said Cisco intended to acquire Involvio, a firm that works with major education software providers that involve student engagement platforms powered by Webex Meeting. — Bernama