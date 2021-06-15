Bursa Malaysia closes mixed

Market breadth was slightly positive with gainers edging past losers 494 to 487. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia closed mixed today, with persistent buying support in telecommunication, media and healthcare counters limiting losses in the benchmark index, dealer said.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.09 points to 1,581.37 from Monday’s close of 1,582.46.

The index opened 3.64 points better at 1,586.10 today and moved between 1,578.63 and 1,586.10 throughout the day.

Market breadth was slightly positive with gainers edging past losers 494 to 487, while 477 counters were unchanged, 695 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Turnover fell to 5.84 billion units worth RM3.65 billion from 7.01 billion units worth RM3.94 billion yesterday.

Axiata and IHH Healthcare were among the top contributors to the benchmark index; both rising 7.0 sen to RM3.92 and RM5.57, respectively.

Meanwhile, an analyst said Asian markets were mostly higher on Tuesday, following gains on the overnight Wall Street.

He said investors were also keeping a lookout for the much-anticipated United States (US) Federal Open Market Committee meeting to see if there would be any changes to the US’ monetary policy outlook.

In the meantime, heavyweights Maybank was 1.0 sen higher at RM8.20 and CIMB Group added 3.0 sen to RM4.62, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.10, Public Bank slipped 2.0 sen to RM4.21 and TNB fell 12 sen to RM9.94.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik dropped 6.5 sen to 68 sen, Borneo Oil eased half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, while DNex and Privasia rose 2.5 sen each to 89 sen and 23 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 2.64 points to 11,567.85, the FBMT 100 Index gained 3.22 points to 11,247.15, and the FBM ACE went up 37.35 points to 7,704.92.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 1.69 points to 12,711.75, while the FBM 70 jumped 46.76 points to 15,076.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 5.22 points to 15,316.69, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.71 of-a-point to 193.93, while the Plantation Index fell 75.59 points to 6,602.37.

Main Market volume declined to 3.96 billion shares worth RM2.92 billion from 5.43 billion shares worth RM3.49 billion at Monday’s close.

Warrants turnover went up to 322.62 million units valued at RM32.77 million from 322.08 million units valued at RM24.91 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 1.56 billion shares worth RM687.72 million versus 1.25 billion shares worth RM419 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 563.23 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (994.25 million), construction (191.57 million), technology (747.75 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (89.20 million), property (197.34 million), plantation (25.68 million), REITs (12.81 million), closed/fund (6,500), energy (884.98 million), healthcare (46.10 million), telecommunications and media (82.11 million), transportation and logistics (75.55 million), and utilities (44.76 million). — Bernama