HSBC remains committed to Malaysia, expanding digital banking

HSBC Malaysia will be expanding its digital banking presence while reducing its branch footprint. — Reuters file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — HSBC Bank group has reaffirmed its business commitment to Malaysia as its priority growth market by expanding its digital banking presence and reducing its branch footprint in line with the evolvement of the financial and banking services.

Having presence in Malaysia since 1984, HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd said the transformation involves investments in its digital capabilities while making changes to the technology and branch footprint to better serve customers’ expectations and their preferred ways to do businesses.

“HSBC is now focusing in investing to transform for the future of banking via digital enablement and as part of this transformation, 13 of our bank branches will be closed on Dec 31, 2021.

“Customers can continue to conduct their banking transactions via the nearest branch, ATMs, telephone banking or our Digital Banking platforms such as HSBC Malaysia Mobile Banking App or HSBC Online Banking.

“We want to reiterate our continued commitment to our business in Malaysia and transforming the future of banking,” HSBC Bank Malaysia said in an email to Bernama.

HSBC group highlighted that a reflection of this commitment includes HSBC Malaysia’s US$250 million investment in its new Malaysian headquarters in the TRX financial hub.

The group said it has also committed an investment of US$40 million from 2021 to 2023 to equip its branches with enhanced digital capabilities and new technology.

This is in addition to the US$18 million that was invested from 2018 to 2020 to further enable the bank to develop innovative branch formats and champion new ways of serving customers while supporting their financial journeys.

The commitment involves creating more than 200 new roles to adapt to the evolving banking landscape and redeploying our people into these new roles, by upskilling of local talent to adapt to consumer banking trends of today and the future, it said.

“We have a long history of over 130 years in the country and plan to continue serving our customers and investing in our people, network, and businesses,” it added. — Bernama