Celcom Axiata records 317,000 new subscribers in Q1

A man walks past a Celcom store in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) continues its growth momentum into the first quarter of the financial year 2021 (Q1 FY2021) with a 317,000 quarter-on-quarter increase in its subscriber base.

Chief executive officer Mohamad Idham Nawawi said the company’s prepaid customer base saw an increase of 17.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 893,000 subscribers primarily from the Celcom Xpax Truly Unlimited Plan with a resilient average revenue per user (ARPU) of RM30.

Its postpaid customer base increased 4.1 per cent y-o-y to 120,000 new subscribers, supported by Celcom MEGA and Celcom XP Lite plan enhancements.

“The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 made life difficult for all Malaysians and we have put great efforts to adapt to the new normal, making it easier for customers to buy and use our services through digitisation,” he said during a virtual media briefing on Celcom’s business performance for Q1 FY2021.

The MCO had also accelerated digitalisation as it recorded almost 70 per cent data traffic growth y-o-y with 474 million gigabytes.

Addressing the rapid data traffic growth accelerated by the MCO, Mohamad Idham said Celcom has allocated RM1 billion for its capital expenditure this year to improve its network.

In addition, he said Celcom is currently on track and focus on migrating the last two to three per cent of its 2G and 3G customers to 4G as the telco plans to sunset its 3G network by Dec 31, 2021.

During the first quarter, Celcom recorded improved operational profitability together with growing revenue and strong market momentum.

Its profitability combined with revenue went up 5.4 per cent to RM84 million y-o-y, while net profit increased 13 per cent to RM199 million y-o-y. — Bernama