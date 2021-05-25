Ringgit opens higher on buying sentiment

A teller counts RM50 notes in George Town November 27, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The ringgit rebounded from yesterday’s close to open higher against the US dollar today, on renewed buying support due to positive development of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, dealers said.

At 9.06am, the local note was higher at 4.1400/1440 against the greenback from Monday’s close of 4.1440/1480.

A dealer said that the local market reacted positively as the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said that Malaysia has more than enough vaccines for its people.

In a statement on Monday, CITF said Malaysia has spent RM3.5 billion to procure Covid-19 vaccines for 120 per cent of its population or 38.5 million people.

It said as most of the vaccines procured were two-dose vaccines, the total number of doses Malaysia had procured was 73.5 million doses, and not 32 million.

Meanwhile, the local note, however, traded lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1186/1219 from Monday’s close of 3.1165/1207 and weakened vis-a-vis the euro to 5.0607/0660 from 5.0602/0660.

The local currency went down against the British pound to 5.8647/8720 from 5.8575/8640 and depreciated against the yen to 3.8065/8113 from 3.8057/8097. — Bernama