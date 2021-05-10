In statement, suspected US pipeline hackers say they don’t want to cause ‘problems for society’

Holding tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline’s Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey in an undated photograph. — Colonial Pipeline handout pic via Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 10 — A news release issued today in the name of the cyber group suspected of masterminding the hack of a major US pipeline company threatening the East Coast’s fuel supplies says their goal was to make money and not create problems for society.

The group calling itself DarkSide is the prime suspect in the digital extortion attempt against Colonial Pipeline, a firm responsible for funnelling fuel to a huge chunk of the East Coast.

The ransomware outbreak prompted the company to shut down its network, potentially causing extraordinary disruption as gasoline deliveries dry up.

The terse news release posted to DarkSide’s website today did not directly mention Colonial Pipeline but, under the heading “About the latest news,” it noted that “our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society.”

The statement did not say how much money they seek.

DarkSide said its hackers would launch checks on fellow cybercriminals “to avoid social consequences in the future.” The hackers have not returned repeated messages to their website seeking further comment. — Reuters