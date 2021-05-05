Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.07pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.8 points to 1,583.45 from yesterday's close of 1,588.25. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 ― Bursa Malaysia continued in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, dragged down by selling in selected heavyweight and blue-chip counters.

The benchmark index opened 3.73 points higher at 1,591.98 and moved between 1,582.23 and 1,592.18 throughout the session.

Market breadth remained negative with losers surpassing gainers 695 to 336, while 417 counters remained unchanged, 706 untraded and five others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.01 billion shares worth RM2.52 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM8.24, RM4.12 and RM8.18, respectively, while TNB lost four sen to RM9.93 and Top Glove reduced 10 sen to RM5.35.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics decreased half-a-sen to 10 sen, Sedania soared 7.5 sen to 31.5 sen and Dagang Nexchange improved 2.5 sen to 70.5 sen.

Top gainers included Transocean which firmed 55 sen to RM6.75 and Dataprep which expanded 39 sen to RM1.89, while BAT perked 20 sen to RM14.56 and MPI rose 16 sen to RM38.66.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 34.64 points lower at 11,666.54, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 54.15 points to 13,080.17, the FBMT 100 Index fell 36.49 points to 11,312.07, the FBM 70 contracted 57.87 points to 15,357.71, and the FBM ACE lost 102.13 points to 8,525.27.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.12 of-a-point to 199.35, the Plantation Index weakened by 58.19 points to 6,933.82, while the Financial Services Index erased 22.08 points to 14,817.14. ― Bernama