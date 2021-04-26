Govt imposes anti-dumping duties on steel trade from Indonesia, Vietnam

Senior Minister for Economy and the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is pictured at Miti tower during Miti’s Excellent Award Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, June 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Malaysian government has imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of cold rolled stainless steel in coil, sheet or any other form (subject merchandise) originating or exported from Indonesia and Vietnam.

In a statement today, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said the anti-dumping duty for Indonesia is 8.80 per cent to 34.82 per cent and Vietnam 7.81 per cent to 23.84 per cent.

Miti added that the duties are equivalent to the amount of the dumping margins that has been determined.

“The collection of anti-dumping duty on the subject merchandise has been enforced by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for five years from April 24, 2021 to April 23, 2026.

“The imposition of the anti-dumping duties on the subject merchandise from these countries is expected to address the issue of unfair trade practices,” it said.

On July 28, 2020, the government initiated an anti-dumping investigation into the subject merchandise originating or exported from Indonesia and Vietnam in accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulation 1994.

The probe was based on a petition filed by Bahru Stainless Sdn Bhd, the sole steel-producing domestic manufacturer.

As a result of the probe, the government found that the subject merchandise from these countries was brought into Malaysia at a price lower than the price sold in those countries and had caused material harm to the local industry in Malaysia.

Miti also said stakeholders such as local producers, importers, foreign producers/exporters and associations related to the investigation could obtain a copy of the non-confidential version of the report on the final determination by making a written application to the ministry.

For more information, call 03-6208 4634/4639/4642/4646 or email [email protected]. — Bernama