unifi aims to boost SME digitalisation with new bundled broadband plan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Optical fibre network services provider, unifi, is stepping up its role in leading the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to embark on their digital journey by introducing new bundled broadband plans.

In a statement today, it said both 800Mbps and 500Mbps unifi Biz plans now come with a pair of high-performance Mesh Wi-Fi worth RM999 while 300Mbps unifi Biz plan comes with a pair of Mesh Wi-Fi worth RM399.

It said unifi is also giving away a four-wheel drive (4WD) and other attractive prizes including laptops, smartphones and Shopee e-Wallet reloads every month via its Sign-up and Drive Away campaign.

Head of unifi SME Mohamad Yusman Ammeran said unifi remains committed in driving the digital business solutions adoption among local SMEs to future-proof their businesses and boost revenue opportunities for growth.

“We understand the current challenges faced by SMEs and we are here to assist. unifi biz offers high-value broadband packages which now come with free Mesh Wi-Fi that will eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones for an uninterrupted Internet connection at our customer’s premise,” he said in a statement today.

He said unifi also aspire to continue serving the nation by providing the best broadband experience with unifi’s innovative and reliable solutions towards establishing a digital economy. — Bernama