Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

A customer counts her ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore August 25, 2015. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar for a second consecutive day today on the back of stable oil prices, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.1130/1180 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1220/1250.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the US Treasury yields were starting to edge higher, suggesting that the US dollar could be nearing the bottom.

The firmer oil prices today also provided a fillip to the ringgit.

At press time, Brent crude jumped 1.06 per cent to US$67.76 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0964/0011 from 3.0972/1001 yesterday, and advanced against the euro to 4.9590/9659 from 4.9612/9661 yesterday.

The ringgit fell against the British pound to 5.7508/7594 from 5.7292/7350 but went up versus the yen to 3.7918/7968 from 3.8145/8180 previously. — Bernama