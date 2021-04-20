Bina Puri, partners bag RM183m deal to build Nepal’s supreme court building complex

KUALA LIMPUR, April 20 ― Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's (Bina Puri) 20 per cent-owned unit, Bina Puri-Kalika-Samanantar JV, has clinched a RM183 million contract to build the Supreme Court Building Complex in Nepal's capital of Kathmandu.

The civil and building construction company said the contract, awarded by the Supreme Court of Nepal, was for a duration of 36 months starting from April 1, 2021.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the Bina Puri group for the financial years ending June 30, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

In a media statement, Bina Puri said the project involved the construction of a seven-storey building including two basements as well as reinforced cement concrete framed structure building with complete finishing; landscaping; and mechanical, plumbing and electrical works.

Bina Puri's partners on the project are Kalika Construction Pvt Ltd, a well-known construction company in Nepal with over 40 years of experience, and Samanantar Nirman Sewa Pvt Ltd.

Group executive director Datuk Matthew Tee said Bina Puri had been actively participating in the tender for projects both local and overseas to further replenish its orderbook.

“With the latest award, the group’s project book order will increase to RM1.9 billion,” he said. ― Bernama