Axiata Group CEO Izzaddin confirms Celcom and Digi merger

A man walks past a Celcom store in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Axiata Group Bhd president and group chief executive officer Datuk Izzaddin Idris has today confirmed the merger between Celcom Axiata Bhd, a unit of the group, and Digi.com Bhd.

He said, under the new joint venture, the merged entities will be named Celcom Digi Bhd.

“There is a need to consolidate to allow more advanced and efficient operations,” Izzaddin said during a press conference conducted both physically and virtually here.

MORE TO COME