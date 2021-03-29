Deputy minister: Export of Malaysia’s medical devices up 24.9pc at RM30b in 2020

A photographer wears a protective face mask and gloves while working, as Egypt ramps up its efforts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease in this file picture taken on March 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysia’s export of medical devices registered a double-digit growth of 24.9 per cent valued at RM29.99 billion in 2020, driven by the increasing demand during the pandemic, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong.

Lim said major exports were surgical and examination gloves, medical instruments, apparatus and appliances, catheters, syringes, needles and sutures, and electro medical equipment.

He said Malaysia’s export of surgical and examination gloves recorded a double-digit growth of 51.9 per cent last year, valued at RM17.07 billion with major export destinations being the United States, Germany, Japan, China and Brazil.

“Export of surgical masks in 2020 registered triple-digit growth of 407.5 per cent valued at RM61.1 million compared to RM12.04 million in 2019.

“Our top export destinations for surgical masks were Hong Kong, China, Italy, Singapore and Germany,” he said at the launch of Callie brand face mask here today.

Lim said Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is committed to build the global resilience of Malaysian exporters particularly in the Covid-19 recovery period.

“Matrade has outlined 334 export promotion and development activities in 2021 focusing on the creation of export champions in high-value sectors including medical and pharmaceutical sub-sectors.

To further facilitate Malaysian companies to penetrate international markets amid the health crisis, Matrade provides updated market insights via MyExport and utilising the virtual format of business-to- business pre-arranged meetings via eBizMatch, Lim said.

“Since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year, Matrade had conducted 196 eBizMatch sessions which involved buyers from the US, UK, The Netherlands, UAE, South Africa, China, Hong Kong and Australia sourcing for medical products such as rubber gloves, personal protective equipment, face mask, syringes, catheters and sutures,” he added. — Bernama