Sterling holds above US$1.39, rises vs euro after Sunak’s generous budget

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a virtual news conference, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in London, Britain September 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 4 — Sterling held above US$1.39 (RM5.64) against the dollar today and gained versus the euro after British finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an expansive annual budget designed to prop up the economy.

Sterling is the best-performing G10 currency this year, with investors expecting Britain’s speedy vaccination programme will help the economy to recover from its worst annual contraction in 300 years.

As the locked-down country prepares to re-open, Sunak delivered what he hopes will be a last big spending splurge to get the economy through the Covid-19 crisis.

The UK economy will return to its pre-pandemic size in mid-2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, Sunak said.

ING analysts said in a note to clients that the “generous budget” was well received and it was seen “to strike the right balance and support the spring recovery.”

Sterling edged 0.2 per cent lower against the dollar to US$1.3921 in early London trading,. Versus the euro, it gained 0.1 per cent to 86.41 pence.

“Sterling is performing well ...My sense is the budget measures bode well in the eyes of overseas investors,” said Neil Jones, Head of FX Sales at Mizuho Bank.

He said the measures and progress on vaccinations “add weight to the view the UK will stand at the forefront of the global COVID recovery”. — Reuters