Samsung Malaysia appoints Edward Han, a 20-year veteran of the company, as new president

Edward Han will be responsible for maintaining the company’s reputation in Malaysia, business strategies, and operations. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Samsung has just announced a new president of Samsung Malaysia Electronics, with Edward Han to take over the role effective immediately.

Han, who has been with Samsung for over 20 years, will be responsible for maintaining the company’s reputation in Malaysia, business strategies, and operations.

The new president will replace Kim Yoonsoo, who held the title for around three years — from 2018 till 2020 — overseeing the launches of famous devices such as the S10 series, the Galaxy Note 20, and the Z Fold 2 in the Malaysian market.

Now, Kim serves as president of Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

Kim Yoonsoo (pic) will serve as president of Samsung Electronics Indonesia. ­— SoyaCincau pic

In any case, the new Samsung Malaysia president comes after playing an important role in the brand’s growth on the international stage over the past two decades.

His most recent role was as Managing Director of Samsung Electronics New Zealand, while he also held senior leadership positions for Samsung in various markets such as Romania, India, and Korea.

“Words cannot truly express my excitement and gratefulness for this new journey I am embarking on. Malaysia is a beautiful country with even more amazing potential for business growth, and I cannot wait to get started on this new chapter of my career with my new colleagues. I look forward to solidifying Samsung’s position as one of the best brands and workplaces in Malaysia!” — Edward Han, president of Samsung Malaysia Electronics

Samsung is fresh off the launch of a couple of flagship devices in Malaysia, including the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Buds Pro.

We’re also seeing the mid-range Galaxy M62 hit Malaysian shelves today, and if you’re looking for a “monster battery”, this might be the one for you.

Other major launches to look out for include more foldable devices in 2021, as well as the usual plethora of mobile devices that Samsung develops every year. — SoyaCincau