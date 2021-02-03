Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 12.74 points to 1,593.23. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon, tracking most of its regional peers, pushed by persistent buying in selected heavyweights led by Petronas Chemicals, Maybank and CIMB.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 12.74 points to 1,593.23.

The index opened 3.53 points higher at 1,584.02 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,580.49.

On the broader market gainers led losers 684 to 424, while 412 counters were unchanged, 609 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4 billion units worth RM3.08 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank increased 14 sen to RM7.99, Public Bank improved three sen to RM4.13, Petronas Chemicals added 20 sen to RM7.11 while Top Glove erased 22 sen to RM6.83.

Of the actives, Iris Corp shed 1.5 sen to 37.5 sen, PA Resources was flat at 24 sen and QES rose 3.5 sen to 45.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 107.84 points to 11,553.19 and the FBMT 100 Index surged 15.95 points to 11,785.37.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 87.97 points to 13,105.52, the FBM 70 advanced 177.27 points to 14,995.47 and the FBM ACE rose 109.47 points to 10,900.42.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 228.92 points to 14,677.50, the Plantation Index gained 29.44 points to 7,195.71 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 3.14 points to 173.84. — Bernama