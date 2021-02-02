Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

A general view of the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM37.69 billion from RM44.43 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM19.93 billion from RM24.03 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted a range maturity auction tender and a Qard tender.

The central bank has also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy back agreement and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM37.7 billion conventional money market tender and a RM19.9 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

BNM also revised conventional overnight tender to RM37.7 billion from RM36.4 billion.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively.

The local market was closed on Monday for Federal Territory Day. — Bernama