K-Star Sports partners AT Systematization to market gloves in China, Taiwan

File picture of a medical worker putting on gloves. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — K-Star Sports Ltd, which is listed on Bursa Malaysia, will partner with new glove industry player AT Systematization Bhd (ATS) to promote, market and sell the medical gloves produced by the latter in China and Taiwan.

The sports footwear and apparel group, which is headquartered in China’s Fujian Province, said wholly-owned unit K Star Healthcare Sdn Bhd today signed a provisional offtake agreement with ATS’s unit AT Glove Engineering Sdn Bhd.

K-Star said it had an extensive base and sales network in China and Taiwan.

“The faster lead time for delivery under ATS compared to the incumbent players also give the two companies an advantage to tap into the Chinese market,” the group said in a statement.

K-Star executive chairman Ding Jianping said the demand for medical gloves remained very strong despite the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is as the escalation of infected cases is not showing any signs of abating. Aside from that, the mass deployment and the effect of the vaccine would take time.

“Gloves would still be needed for testing and administrating the vaccine as well,” he said.

AT Glove would assist K-Star in obtaining any required export or import license or other authorisation necessary for the export from Malaysia to China and/or Taiwan, said Ding.

Meanwhile, ATS managing director Choong Lee An said since the opening of its glove production factory at the end of December 2020, ATS had received a lot of enquiries for its products.

“Being a new player in this industry means that we have faster lead time for our delivery, as compared to getting from the incumbent players. Besides that, our products are certified by European CE Certification, which will give the confidence to our customers,” Choong said. — Bernama