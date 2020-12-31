Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 10.29 points to 1,634.12 after opening at 1,644.26. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today, as its key index fell 0.63 per cent, dragged down by heavyweights Sime Darby Plantations and Press Metal Aluminium.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 10.29 points to 1,634.12 after opening at 1,644.26.

Market breadth was easier as losers outpaced gainers 520 to 371, while 463 counters were unchanged, 767 untraded and 56 others suspended.

Volume stood at 2.62 billion units worth RM1.09 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation lost 15 sen to RM5.02, Press Metal Aluminium decreased 16 sen to RM8.34, CIMB and Maxis discounted five sen each to RM4.33 and RM5.07, respectively, while Top Glove went down six sen to RM6.06.

Public Bank was flat at RM20.70, Maybank shed three sen to RM8.54, and TNB was two sen easier to RM10.50.

As for the actives, Marine & General rose one sen to 19 sen, MLabs, XOX and Tiger Synergy were flat at eight sen, 11 sen and 12 sen, respectively, while Solid Automotive and Iris Corp both inched down half-a-sen to 24 sen and 43 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 56.31 points to 11,812.87, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 68.39 points to 13,206.76, the FBMT 100 Index was 59.5 points lower at 11,553.67, the FBM 70 went down 27.09 points to 15,221.67, while the FBM ACE expanded 23.3 points to 10,658.79.

Meanwhile, the Plantation Index slid 76.04 points to 7,336.77, the Financial Services Index discounted 63.39 points to 15,413.2, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.73 of-a-point to 178.19. ― Bernama