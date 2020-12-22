Industry players expect 2021 to be bumper year for some sectors

Industry players are expecting a bumper year for certain industries in 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — While 2020 is without doubt, a year of surprises with challenges and opportunities presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, industry players are expecting a bumper year for certain industries in 2021.

Uni Enrol Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Rickson Khaw said some industries are expected to do much better next year as they put in a lot of effort to provide better services to their customers.

“For example, businesses with products or services that are accessible online will be at an all-time high next year. They will improve what is lacking and deliver better services,” he said during a Cyberview Tech-Talk webinar, ’Business Flashback of 2020 and Insights towards 2021’, here today.

Khaw expects the first six months of 2021 to be somewhat similar to what is currently happening and anticipates a recovery in the second half of up to 70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 level.

Meanwhile, Govicle (formerly known as JomParkir) CEO Muhamad Nasir said the extra effort will pay off, and cashless solution or online solution will be one of the big things to happen next year because of the pandemic.

He said the positive trend is expected to continue next year, particularly for cashless solution, remote related services as well as services that are related to technology.

Grab Malaysia public affairs and policy director Ebi Azly Abdullah said most of the Covid-19 effect on digital transformation was the acceleration of the progress of moving digital.

“The pandemic has taught us that businesses that are not digitalised are not going to survive, and so we can no longer place digitalisation as an option.

“On the gig economy model, currently it is expected to stay, as it has been an integral part of the new economy or new normal. The problem is that no one truly understands or has defined it properly whether the government or industry players,” he said.

He said Grab Malaysia would continue to work with the authorities to ensure that gig work is fair, inclusive and sustainable for all.

“In order to do all these, partnerships will be the key to us, we want to be an enabler. People have already said that Grab is dominant or monopoly because of the earlier businesses or merges, but in reality as we grow, we want to be an enabler and assist the country and the market,” he said. — Bernama