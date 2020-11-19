Bursa Malaysia ends morning session weaker

Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, in line with most of the regional markets. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, in line with most of the regional markets, on continued selling in selected financial services counters due to renewed concerns over the economic outlook, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 13.76 points to 1,590.99 after fluctuating between 1,585.64 and 1,596.55 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth remained negative with losers leading gainers 624 to 436, while 471 counters were unchanged, 639 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.94 billion shares worth RM2.36 billion.

A dealer said that most investors were awaiting a clearer direction amid mixed catalysts, which were mostly weak, while the Covid-19 resurgence took its toll in major developed economies even as traders were kept optimistic to some extent by vaccine hopes.

He said that investors were now looking at the European Union summit today for any fresh impulse before making any investment decision.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slipped 17 sen to RM8.06, Public Bank declined 46 sen to RM18.60 and Top Glove went down 4.0 sen to RM6.97 while TNB and Petronas Chemicals rose 4.0 sen each to RM11.30 and RM6.79, respectively.

Of the actives, Kanger earned half-a-sen to 20 sen, AT Systematization was flat at 19 sen sen, Metronic Global was 1.0 sen lower at 10.5 sen, and VSolar eased half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 77.66 points weaker at 11,436.83, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 82.84 points to 11,220.40 and the FBM 70 lost 52.63 points to 14,672.63.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 22.65 points to 13,145.69 but the FBM ACE jumped 120.26 points to 11,208.26.

The Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.22 of-a-point to 158.77, the Plantation Index advanced 6.12 points to 7,361.27, and the Financial Services Index dropped 281.90 points to 14,082.71. — Bernama